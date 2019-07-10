Three dead, two injured due to electrocution in Karnah in north Kashmir

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

Three people died due to electrocution while two others received minor injuries in Nard village of Karnah area in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Tuesday night.

Locals said that the incident took place around 03:00am when a high tension power supply line fell on a local power supply line.

A police official confirmed the incident and identified the deceased as Abdul Qadeer Son of Yaqoob Chak (55), Tabir Ahmad Chak S/o Abdul Qadeer Chak (26) and Qari Nawaz Ahmad Chak S/o Ali Asgar Chak (22).

The two injured are being treated at Sub-district hospital Tangdhar, he said.

