Health, Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 14, 2021, 4:42 PM

Three doctors die of COVID-19 in J&K

The trio is among at least 34 people, who reportedly succumbed to COVID-19 in J&K in the last 24 hours.
Relatives and health workers carrying a dead body to graveyard at Makhdoom Sahab downtown srinagar [GK Photo/ Amaan Farooq]
Indicating the predicament of health workers in Jammu and Kashmir in the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, three Jammu based doctors were among at least 34 people who succumbed to the deadly virus in J&K, sources said on Friday. 

Quoting the sources, news agency KNO identified the trio as Dr Tahir Mirza, Dr Mohammad Akram Malik and Dr Basharat Hussain Shah. 

The news agency reported that Dr Mirza was posted at Emergency Hospital Chowki Choura in Akhnoor and was undergoing treatment at Command Hospital Udhampur where he breathed his last. 

Former Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Poonch, Dr Mohammad Akram Malik, died due to Coronavirus at Narayana Hospital Katra.

Dr Basharat Hussain Shah of Mendhar in Poonch district, an ISM doctor, also died due to COVID-19, sources said.

The trio is among at least 34 people, who as per news agency GNS, succumbed to COVID-19 in J&K in the last 24 hours. They comprise 18 in Jammu and 16 others in Kashmir. 

