Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested three drug peddlers from summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Three drug peddlers were arrested near Eidgah. Contraband substance including 50 grams of charas and 01 gram of heroin was seized from their possession,” a police spokesperson said in a statement.

He said that a case FIR No. 106/2019 under relevant sections of law has been registered against the trio.