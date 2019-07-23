Three Hizb militants arrested in Srinagar: Police

Police in Srinagar on Tuesday said they have arrested three Hizb militants who were involved in firing on a special police officer and grenade throwing incidents.

In a statement, a police spokesman said the trio were involved in firing at SPO Romaan Rayees at Barzulla.

“They have been identified as Asif Iqbal Dar & Shahid Hassan Dar residents of Soura and Rasheed Lateef Mir resident of Barzulla,” he said.

The youth were affiliated with proscribed outfit HM and were wanted by law for their complicity in a series of crimes. “The arrests were made after series of human and technical investigative techniques used by the police.”

As per police records, they had history of crime records and were involved in planning and executing several crimes in J&K along with their associates.

“During investigation it was learnt that Junaid Sehrai commander of proscribed outfit HM was part of this group which carried out these attacks,” said the spokesman.

He said they were involved in attack on SPO Romaan at Barzulla on 27/3/2019 in which he sustained injuries besides grenade throwing incidents in Jammu and Srinagar.

“Incriminating materials which include ammunition, live rounds were recovered from their possession. Police has registered a case under relevant sections of law in this regard. Further investigation in the matter is going on,” said the spokesman.