Three houses, two cowsheds gutted in Kupwara

Three residential houses were gutted in Kralpora village of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Saturday night.

Station House Officer (SHO) Kralpora, Muhammad Rafiq said that the fire broke out in a residential house in Kralpora and soon spread to two more houses.

“Two cowsheds were also damaged in the fire,” he said. “Property worth lakhs of rupees was damaged in the mishap.” The official said that the residential houses belonged to Bashir Ahmad Bhat, son of Khazir Muhammad Bhat, Ghulam Muhammad Bhat, son of Dilawar Bhat and Ghulam Qadir Bhat, son of Muhammad Afzal Bhat.

The cowsheds belonged to Farooq Ahmad Bhat, son of Ghulam Rasool Bhat and Muhammed Ashraf Bhat, son of Ghulam Rasool Bhat.