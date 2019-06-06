Three injured as army fires at car after it jumps check-post in Pulwama

Three persons travelling in a private car sustained injuries after army men opened fire on them as they allegedly jumped a check post at a village in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday evening.

A police official said that the soldiers of 44 RR tried to flag down a car at a check post in Drabgam village of the district at around 9 pm last night.

“As the man behind the wheels whizzed past the check post, the army men opened fire on the car, causing injuries to three persons,” said the official.

Local residents identified them as Waqar Mir son of Mohammad Ahsan, Mohammd Rafiq Dar son of Abdul Gani Dar, both residents of Drubgam, Pulwama and Umer Ashraf Wani son of Mohammad Ashraf of Thairina, Pulwama.

He said that while Mir received a bullet injury, the other two were wounded by the shreds of smashed window panes.

Mir, according to the official, was shifted to SKIMS, Srinagar for specialised treatment.

Srinagar-based Defence spokesperson Rajesh Kalia said: “We are ascertaining the facts.”