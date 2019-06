Three persons were injured in clashes with the security forces in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Wednesday.

Reports said that soon after the Eid prayers bands of young men threw rocks at the police men at a market place in main town.

The police fired tear smoke shells and pellets to scare away the stone-throwing youth, causing superficial injuries to three persons, said the reports.

Reports of clashes were also received from Old town Anantnag and Sopore town.