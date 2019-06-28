Kashmir
Aquib Bhat
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 28, 2019, 7:06 PM

Three injured in motorcycle collision in Mazhama, one critical

Three persons were injured, one of them critically, in a road accident on Srinagar-Gulmarg road in Magam area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Friday.

A police official said that two motorcycles suffered a collision in Mazhama area at 3:50 pm, resulting in injuries to two motorcyclists and a pillion rider.

The injured were shifted to sub-district hospital Magam where from they were shifted to SKIMS Bemina for specialised treatment.

The injured were identified as Muhammad Ramzan Sheikh of Zainakote Srinagar, Nazir Ahmad and Arif Ahmad of Arwah Beerwah.

While Nazir is being treated at SKIMS Bemina, Ramzan and Arif were referred to SKIMS Soura where Ramzan’s condition is stated to be serious.

