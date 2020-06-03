Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: June 3, 2020, 10:46 AM

Three Jaish militants killed in Pulwama gunfight: Police

GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: June 3, 2020, 10:46 AM
GK Pic
File Pic

Three Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) militants were killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Astan Mohalla Kangan area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday, police said.

The encounter began today morning after the security forces including police, army and the CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Astan Mohalla.

Trending News
File Pic

Gunfight breaks out in Pulwama, Internet snapped

Hakeem Yaseen seeks shifting of Darbar to Srinagar

'Re-open Mughal Road for transporting cherry'

As the joint team encircled the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them. The fire was retaliated by the joint team, triggering off an encounter.

In a tweet, a police spokesman said all three militants were killed in the gunfight. He said arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of the firefight.

DGP, Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbag Singh has said that all the slain were affiliated with the JeM.

Latest News
File Pic

Gunfight breaks out in Pulwama, Internet snapped

Malshahi Bagh Canal Breach | 5 months on, Srinagar areas continues to reel under water shortage

Authorities take stock of restoration works

SMC resumes work on development projects

There was no word from the officials on the identity of the slain.

Tagged in ,
Related News