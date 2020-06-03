Three Jaish militants killed in Pulwama gunfight: Police

Three Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) militants were killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Astan Mohalla Kangan area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday, police said.

The encounter began today morning after the security forces including police, army and the CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Astan Mohalla.

As the joint team encircled the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them. The fire was retaliated by the joint team, triggering off an encounter.

In a tweet, a police spokesman said all three militants were killed in the gunfight. He said arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of the firefight.

DGP, Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbag Singh has said that all the slain were affiliated with the JeM.

There was no word from the officials on the identity of the slain.