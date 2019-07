Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday ordered the transfer and posting of three police officers in Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau department.

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

Sandeep Gupta Additional SP, Anantnag; Dalip Kumar AIG (CIV), PHQ; and Mushtaq Ahmad Choudhary ASP Crime, Jammu have been transferred to the ACB, said a government order.

Also Read | Srinagar Draft Master Plan to be finalised soon: SDA

The government also repatriated Javeed lqbal Matoo SSP, Anti-Corruption Bureau to the Home Department for further posting.