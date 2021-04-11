Chenab Valley, Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: April 11, 2021, 11:37 AM

Three killed, five others injured in separate road accidents in J&K

The two mishaps took place in Ramban and Pulwama districts.
In one of the accidents, a car with at least six travelers on board hit a divider leading to the death of one of the them, a resident of Wagad, Tral.
Three travelers were killed and five others sustained injuries in separate road accidents in Ramban and Pulwama districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday morning.

In Ramban, a cab bearing number JK 19/7840 on way to Sumber from Haroog plunged into around 500 metres deep gorge in Meghdar village as a result of which the driver Manpreet Singh and his associate, Randhir Singh died on spot, an official told Greater Kashmir.

The bodies of the duo, hailing from Bhajmasta area, were shifted to District Hospital Ramban for postmortem, he said.

Back home in Kashmir, a teenage girl died even as five others received injuries after a car they were on board met an accident at Barsoo area in Awantipora of south-Kashmir’s Pulwama district, news agency GNS reported. 

As per the report, the car bearing registration number JK-19 0675 hit a road-divider at Khanibogh area near the Barsoo highway this morning. 

In the incident, six persons identified as Iqra Yousuf daughter of Mohammed Yousuf, Manzoor Ahmad Dar son of Abdul Rasheed Dar Rozy daughter of Abdul Rasheed, Mubarak Yousuf son of Mohammad Yousuf, Tanzeela Rasheed daughter of Abdul Rasheed, Anayat Yousuf son of Mohammed Yousuf, all residents of Wagad Tral received injuries.

All of them were immediately evacuated to SDH Pampore, however Tanzeela succumbed on way to the hospital. 

The injured have been referred to SMHS Hospital Srinagar for advanced treatment.

A police official confirmed the incident and said that a case has been taken up in this regard and due investigation taken up. 

