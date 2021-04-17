Three LeT militant associates arrested in Budgam: Police

Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested three associates of Lashker-e-Toiba militant outfit in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

Quoting a police statement, news agency GNS reported that Budgam Police along with 53RR have arrested three militant associates linked to LeT outfit and recovered incriminating materials from their possession.

The statement further said that they have been identified as Adil Ahmad Dar, Tahir Ahmad Bhat both residents of Narbal and Ghulam Mohd Gojre resident of Kawoosa Khalisa.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested militant associates were providing shelter, logistics and other material support including transportation of arms and ammunition of the militants of LeT in Magam, Narbal and Beerwah areas of Budgam, said the statement.

“All the three arrested militant associates have been in touch with the PaK militant commanders through various social media platforms as well as they were also in constant touch with Lashkar e Toiba self styled militant commander Mohd Yousuf Dar @kantro & Abrar Nadeem Bhat.”

Incriminating material including ammunition and posters of militant outfit LeT were recovered from the possession of the arrested militant associates, said the statement.

Accordingly, a case FIR No. 51/2021 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Magam and investigation into the matter has been initiated, the statement read further.