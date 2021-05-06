Three local Al-Badr militants killed, one surrenders in Shopian gunfight: police

Three newly recruited militants of the Al-Badr outfit were killed in a gunfight with security forces while a fourth surrendered in Kanipora area in south Kashmir’s Shopian district in the wee hours of Thursday, police said.

Police identified the surrenderer militant as Tausif Ahmad while the identity of the trio is awaited.

The group was trapped after police and security forces cordoned off the area, a police spokesperson said this morning.

Earlier, police said it was trying its best to persuade the trapped militants to surrender and was exercising maximum restraint.

The trapped militants, it said, turned down the surrender offer and fired and lobbed grenade at the forces.

In the ensuing gunfight, three of the militants were killed, police said adding searches were going on at the site of gunfight.