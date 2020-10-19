Three militant associates held in Baramulla: Police

Three ‘militant associates’ along with arms and ammunition were arrested at two separate places in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, a police official said.

According to a police official, the police arrested two persons identified as Muhammad Jaffar Beig and Tanveer Ahmad Khan at Singhpora Kallan. The recovered arms and ammunition include a hand grenade, UBGL grenade and 82 rounds of AK47. A case vide an FIR no 47 of 2020 has been registered in connection with the incident at police station Chandoosa. The operation was jointly carried by army’s 52 RR, 53 BN CRPF and the Jammu and Kashmir police.

In second case, army’s 29 RR and Jammu and Kashmir police arrested a person identified as Ishfaq Ahmad Bhat of Mandyari Pattan on Sunday night from Pattan area and recovered a hand grenade from his possession. A case vide an FIR no 275/020, under section 7, 251 A act, 18-39 ULA has been registered at Police station Pattan.