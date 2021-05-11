Three militants killed in gunfight in south Kashmir's Anantnag: police

Three unidentified militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces at Vailoo area of Kokernag in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday morning, police said.

The fire fight broke out in the wee hours today shortly after the security forces cordoned the area following inputs about the presence of militants there.

A police spokesperson tweeted this morning that three militants had been killed in the encounter adding searches were going on in the area.

Police did not immediately identify the slain militants or their affiliation.