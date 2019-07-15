Three more Amarnath pilgrims dead due to natural causes

Kashmir
Three more Amarnath Yatra pilgrims have died due to natural causes while performing the pilgrimage to the Himalayan cave shrine, taking the total toll to six, authorities said on Monday.

Police sources said Sunder Devi, 63, of Rajasthan died of cardiac arrest at the Baltal base camp, while Ajay Malvia, 35, of Madhya Pradesh fell unconscious while moving to the camp and was declared dead at a hospital later.

Dimple Sharma, 52, of Punjab died of a massive heart attack near the Cave shrine, the sources added.

Since it started on July 1, over 1.80 lakh pilgrims have performed the Yatra so far.

