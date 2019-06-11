Kashmir
UPDATED: June 11, 2019, 12:45 PM

Three of a family among five hospitalised after consuming 'poisonous tea' in north Kashmir

Representational Pic

Five persons, including three members of a family, were hospitalised after they consumed ‘poisonous’ tea in Kunzer area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, reports said on Tuesday.

A police official told Greater Kashmir that an 80-year-old woman inadvertently used some poisonous substance while she was preparing tea for her husband, son and two neighbours on Sunday.

Station House Officer Kunzar, Basharat Ahmad told Greater Kashmir correspondent Altaf Baba that all five persons, including the woman, who consumed the tea fell ill. “They were shifted to sub-district hospital Magam where from they were referred to JVC Bemina for specialised treatment,” he said.

Those hospitalised were identified as Abdul Gani Sofi, his wife Saja and their son Farooq Ahmad Sofi, Ghulam Qadir Waza son of Ghulam Mohd Waza and Ghulam Mohammad Wani, all residents of Itkoo Dobiwan, reported news agency GNS.

