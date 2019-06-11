Three of a family among five hospitalised after consuming 'poisonous tea' in north Kashmir

Also Read | Irfan Pathan becomes 1st Indian to be part of CPL players' draft

Five persons, including three members of a family, were hospitalised after they consumed ‘poisonous’ tea in Kunzer area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, reports said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Regional languages must be given respect: Mamata

A police official told Greater Kashmir that an 80-year-old woman inadvertently used some poisonous substance while she was preparing tea for her husband, son and two neighbours on Sunday.

Also Read | Security experts suggest changes in surrender policy for local militants

Station House Officer Kunzar, Basharat Ahmad told Greater Kashmir correspondent Altaf Baba that all five persons, including the woman, who consumed the tea fell ill. “They were shifted to sub-district hospital Magam where from they were referred to JVC Bemina for specialised treatment,” he said.

Those hospitalised were identified as Abdul Gani Sofi, his wife Saja and their son Farooq Ahmad Sofi, Ghulam Qadir Waza son of Ghulam Mohd Waza and Ghulam Mohammad Wani, all residents of Itkoo Dobiwan, reported news agency GNS.