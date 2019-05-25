Kashmir
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: May 25, 2019, 7:16 PM

Three officials suspended in Bandipora, disciplinary action against four absentee doctors

GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: May 25, 2019, 7:16 PM

Three revenue officials were suspended while disciplinary action was ordered against four doctors for being absent from their duties in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, surprise inspections were conducted at several government offices in the district by Assistant Commissioner Revenue Reyaz Ahmad Beigh.

Trending News

Rahul Gandhi may offer to resign at CWC meet

NC thanks Kashmir for poll sweep

Protecting Art 35A, 370 our main plank: Farooq

Zakir Musa killing major success: Police

During the inspection, three revenue officials were found unauthorizedly absent from their duties and were placed under suspension and enquiry has been initiated against them, said an official spokesman.

The Deputy Commissioner Bandipora has also initiated disciplinary action against four doctors who were also found absent at District Hospital Bandipora without any proper permission. The DC Bandipora directed to withhold the salary of the doctors pending an inquiry into their conduct.  

Additional District Development Commissioner Bandipora will inquire into the matter and has been asked to charge sheet the officials for taking disciplinary action under the law.

Latest News

Traffic restored on Jammu-Srinagar highway after 13 hours

Horrified to see cow vigilantes thrashing innocent men in MP: Mehbooba

Hit-and-run: Speeding SUV crushes 45-year-old to death in south Kashmir's Awantipora

Internet, mobile services restored in Kashmir

2G Internet service restored in three Kashmir districts

The DC directed all the officials and employees working in the district to ensure punctuality in the offices.

Tagged in
Related News