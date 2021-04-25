Three residential houses gutted in Kulgam blaze

Three residential houses were damaged in a massive blaze that broke out in Shouch area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Sunday afternoon.

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the fire broke out in one of the residential houses in the area and soon engulfed two houses.

In the meantime, fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames before any further damage could be caused, officials said.

They said no one was injured in the incident and the cause of fire is yet to be ascertained.

The three residential houses belong to Abdul Rashid Lone, son of Mohammad Shaban Lone, Imtiyaz Ahmad Bhat, son of Abdul Salam Bhat and Gulzar Ahmad Thokar, son of Abdul Aziz Thokar of Batpora Shouch, Kulgam, an official informed.