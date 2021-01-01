Three tiny grenades recovered: Police

The recovery of three tiny grenades from an over ground worker (OGW) of The Resistance Front (TRF) outfit has surprised the forces personnel as well as Police.

Police said the three grenades were recovered from an OGW of TRF near Jhelum Stadium Baramulla Friday evening.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Senior Superintendent of Police Baramulla, Abdul Qayoom said, “This type of grenade has been recovered for the first time during the three decade militancy across Kashmir. They are small in size, easy to carry and can be hidden in a very small space.”

“As of now, we don’t know the nature of explosive being used in these grenades. How lethal it could turn out can be ascertained only after the observation by forensic experts,” he said.