Three young women among 24 more die of COVID-19 in J&K; toll 3,686

Three women aged between 32 to 40 years were 24 more people who succumbed to COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir since last evening, taking the fatality count to 3,686, officials said on Wednesday.

News agency GNS while quoting the officials reported eight of the fresh deaths were reported at GMC Jammu while others were recorded in various hospitals and health facilities of the Kashmir valley.

Among others, the officials said that a 75-year-old man from Tulwari Baramulla died at District Hospital in the north Kashmir district.

A 37-year-old woman of Nawa Gabra Kupwara passed away in Sub District Hospital Tanghdar, they said.

A woman from Litter area of Pulwama died at District Hospital of the south Kashmir district, five days after she was admitted to there, they said.

An 80-year-old man from Narwa Pulwama also died at a health facility in the south Kashmir district.

In central Kashmir’s Budgam, a 75-year-old man from Arampora Khansahib, died at COVID-19 Hospital Chanpora in uptown Srinagar, officials said.

They informed a 65-year-old woman from Peer Bagh Srinagar died 13 days after she was admitted to SMHS hospital.

Another sexagenarian man from Beehama Ganderbal died at SKIMS Soura, eleven days after he was admitted to the tertiary care hospital, they said.

One more patient died at the same hospital this morning, they said.

A 40-year-old woman from Tangmarg area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla died at SKIMS Bemina, ten days after she was admitted there, they said.

Anothet 32-year-old woman from Kreeri Baramulla also died at the facility, two days after she was admitted there, officials said.

Four patients, aged 75, 84, 85 and 55 respectively, with comorbidities died at GMC Baramulla, they added.

In south Kashmir, a 70-year-old man from Uranhal died at GMC Anantnag, two days after he was admitted there, they said.

At the same hospital, a 55-year-old man from Zablipora died, two days after he was admitted to the facility, officials added.