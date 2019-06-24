Three youth injured as clashes break out in Pulwama during shutdown

Three youth were injured during clashes with the security forces in south Kashmir’s Pulwama town on Monday.

Also Read | Kashmir: Youth hit by bullet during clashes in Pulwama

Reports said that bands of young men poured into streets in Pulwama town and threw rocks on the forces. “The forces responded by firing tear smoke and pellets, causing injuries to few youth”, they said.

Also Read | Shutdown in Pulwama, clashes in Kakapora

A health official at district hospital Pulwama said that they recieved three injured persons at the facility.

Meanwhile, a complete shutdown is being observed in Pulwama to mourn the killing of four militants on Sunday in a firefight with the forces in neighbouring Shopian district.