Three youth injured in clashes in south Kashmir's Tral

Three youth suffered pellet injuries during clashes with the security forces at Nagbal in Tral township of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday.

As per sources, a group of youths pelted the vehicles of security forces with stones soon after a gunfight broke out in Tral forests that left a militant dead.

The forces responded by firing tear gas and pellets to disperse the youth, resulting in injuries to three youth.

All three were shifted to SDH Tral where from one of them with eye injuries was referred to SMHS hospital in Srinagar for advanced treatment.

A militant affiliated with Zakir Musa group was killed in the gunfight that broke out in Branpathri forests of Tral early morning, police said. An official identified the slain as Shabir Ahmad Malik, a resident of Nagbal.