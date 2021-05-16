Timber smugglers attack Forest employees in Budgam; 4 injured

A team of J&K Forest Department was attacked by timber smugglers in Doodhganga forest range of Budgam district, leaving four officials injured, Police said Sunday.

Officials said a team of forest department, who had walked almost 10 km during night hours on Friday evening to catch the smugglers, was attacked at Jabbad block.

“A team of over 25 forest officials headed by Range Officer (RO) Doodganga Tariq Nazir Shah reached D13 and D14 compartments of Jabad block on Saturday evening where they found a group of around three dozen smugglers busy in felling trees,” officials said.

“When the smugglers realised that they were caught red-handed, they attacked us, injuring four of our young officials,” RO Shah said.

He said that the smugglers were taking advantage of the COVID-19 lockdown to fell trees in the forest.

“The smugglers targeted us as we were not carrying weapons,” Shah said. “Our officers bravely confronted the smugglers who come from Shopian and Pulwama areas. We confiscated their four horses, and recovered 70 cfts timber during the operation.”

He said that they had filed a complaint at Chadoora Police Station against the smugglers.

“We are requesting the district police chiefs of Pulwama and Shopian to proactively crack down on these smugglers so that our forests are protected,” he said.