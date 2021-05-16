Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Budgam,
UPDATED: May 17, 2021, 2:31 AM

Timber smugglers attack Forest employees in Budgam; 4 injured

GK News Network
Budgam,
UPDATED: May 17, 2021, 2:31 AM
Representational Image [Source: Flickr]
Representational Image [Source: Flickr]

A team of J&K Forest Department was attacked by timber smugglers in Doodhganga forest range of Budgam district, leaving four officials injured, Police said Sunday.

Officials said a team of forest department, who had walked almost 10 km during night hours on Friday evening to catch the smugglers, was attacked at Jabbad block.

Trending News
Image used for representational purpose only [Source: Esmoth from Pixabay]

Sindhu Darshan festival postponed in Ladakh

Greater Kashmir

'66.26 lakh families to receive free 5 kg ration per person for May, June'

Image for representational purpose only. [File: Mubashir Khan/ GK]

'North End Enterprises supplying oxygen to Govt hospitals, NGOs'

Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather, Director Health Services [File Photo]

Govt equipped to tackle emergency situation: Director Health

“A team of over 25 forest officials headed by Range Officer (RO) Doodganga Tariq Nazir Shah reached D13 and D14 compartments of Jabad block on Saturday evening where they found a group of around three dozen smugglers busy in felling trees,” officials said.

“When the smugglers realised that they were caught red-handed, they attacked us, injuring four of our young officials,” RO Shah said.

He said that the smugglers were taking advantage of the COVID-19 lockdown to fell trees in the forest.

Latest News
Greater Kashmir

Israel is committing war crimes: Amnesty

File Photo of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

UN chief warns of 'uncontainable' crisis as Israel bombards Gaza

Smoke and fire is seen as the rockets fired by Israel into the Gaza resulted in killing of twenty people including nine children,10,May, 2021. [Twitter/ @HindHassan]

Rescuers dig for survivors as Gaza suffers 'most intense' bombing

Representational Image [Source: Logga Wiggler from Pixabay]

Massive protests across North America in solidarity with Palestine

“The smugglers targeted us as we were not carrying weapons,” Shah said. “Our officers bravely confronted the smugglers who come from Shopian and Pulwama areas. We confiscated their four horses, and recovered 70 cfts timber during the operation.”

He said that they had filed a complaint at Chadoora Police Station against the smugglers.

“We are requesting the district police chiefs of Pulwama and Shopian to proactively crack down on these smugglers so that our forests are protected,” he said.

Tagged in ,
Related News