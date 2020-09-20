Timber smugglers loot green gold in Doodh Ganga range

The inhabitants of upper Chadoora and Charar-e-Sharief areas of central Kashmir’s district Budgam have appealed Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) to intervene in saving forest cover in Doodh Ganga range.

A delegation from villages Branwar, Surasyar, Kutbal, Nagbal, Darwan told Greater Kashmir that smugglers from other areas including Sangerwani and adjoining areas of Kellar Shopian were causing a huge damage of forests in Frasnag, Lidermudh, Char Jin and Bargah areas which fall under compartment D5, D6 of Doodh Ganga forest range.

Locals have appealed to the PCCF to constitute a special investigation team (SIT) headed by an upright officer preferably an IFS level officer to probe illegal axing of trees in Doodh Ganga forest range during last one year.

“We appeal PCCF to constitute an SIT to probe illegal timber smuggling and cutting of forest trees in Doodh Ganga range particularly in Frasnag, Bargah, Lidermud and Char Jin compartments,” they said.

“Let the officers—from Forrester, RO to DFO, RO be penalized for this damage and a completely new team of officials be posted in the area. The investigation team must also look into the construction of illegal Kothas as huge money is being taken from poor Gujjars and Shepherds as bribe for allowing such illegal construction. The team must be constituted soon as there will be snowfall after few months” said Fayaz Ahmad a member of the delegation.