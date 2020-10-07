Time for all political parties to fight for people's rights: Soz

Senior Congress leader Saifuddin Soz Wednesday said Kashmir based politicians should never compromise on issue of internal autonomy of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said it was time for all politicians including Altaf Bukhari and Sajad Lone to join hands and fight for the peoples’ rights and aspirations.

Soz said government of India was “suppressing people of Kashmir but that too shall pass”. “People should remember that the darkest part of the night is just before dawn. I believe people of Kashmir will emerge victorious.”

Soz said there was deep alienation and people were very angry over abrogation of Article 370. “This resentment will prevail till internal autonomy is not restored. Government of India can’t treat us as cattle. New Delhi has to listen and respect our sentiments,” he said.

In response to a question, Soz said by abrogating J&K’s special status, New Delhi not only ditched mainstream leaders of J&K but it ditched herself.

Soz said there was no democracy in Kashmir and it was a prison. “Kashmir is run by insolent bureaucrats that are disconnected with people. Muslims are being sidelined in bureaucracy,” he said.

He said election was an immaterial subject for the people of Kashmir. “If elections happen, there will be very less participation and these elections will be a formality only. People are disinterested,” he said.

While responding to a question on Hurriyat Conference, Soz said “Syed Ali Geelani was the otherwise name of Hurriyat.”

“Since he (Geelani) is very old now, I think that chapter of Hurriyat is over. Hurriyat is virtually over but it fought and took a lead in the struggle. Mirwaiz despite being vibrant and young is silent. Despite being in house detention, Mirwaiz can speak and he should speak up,” he said.

Soz said through delimitation process the Centre wants to change demographic character of Kashmir. “Their intention is not good but they will taste defeat. They want Muslims in Kashmir should become minority but our struggle for justice will overwhelm them,” he said.

Terming house detention of Mehbooba as unconstitutional, Soz said she was not being freed because government of India thinks she was interested in the matters of people and she will get connected with them.

While talking about newly floated Apni Party, Soz said Altaf Bukhari was a “nice person but those who won’t listen to the heartbeats of people of Kashmir won’t succeed in politics.” “For the desires and aspirations of people of Kashmir, all political leaders should get united and Apni Party should also change its stand and join the united circle, otherwise their politics will be a failure in Valley,” he said.