Time to stay united to get our rights back: NC

National Conference on Saturday said people of J&K and Ladakh need to come together and collectively fight for the restoration of rights which were “unconstitutionally snatched” from them, saying unity was the need of the hour.

Addressing a women’s wing meeting here, the party’s Women’s Wing President, Shameema Firdous said people of Jammu and Kashmir especially women have to actively participate in the struggle for restoration of dignity and rights of people of J&K and Ladakh.

YNC provincial President, Salman Ali Sagar and provincial President Women’s Wing Kashmir, Sabiya Qadri was also present on the occasion. Exhorting the women functionaries, Firdous said people of J&K were facing history’s biggest ever challenge and that the need of the hour demands to strengthen the efforts of the party President, Farooq Abdullah for restoration of people’s rights that were unconstitutionally , and unilaterally abridged on the August 5 last year.

She said the ongoing peaceful battle for restoration of people’s rights was inclusive and that the road ahead was intractable without the active participation of women.

“The women of Kashmir are dialectical of struggle, perseverance and hard work. Today, we are fighting a battle not just for our dignity, but for the dignity and future of our coming generations. Therefore it is imperative for us to unite and not let prejudices impede us from achieving our rightful goal. Our struggle is peaceful and constitutional. Resilience is the name of Kashmiri women,” she said.

She exhorted the party functionaries to increase their public contact to ensure that those who were at need are attended to.