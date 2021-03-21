Tipper caught under snow mass in Keran, driver rescued

A tipper was hit by a snow mass at Patra point along the Kupwara-Keran road on Sunday following which a team of Border Roads Organisation (BRO) officials who were clearing snow of the road launched an operation to rescue the driver.

Police said that the tipper was coming from Keran to Kupwara and on reaching Patra point, a mass of snow hit the vehicle and the driver got stuck inside the vehicle.

“The BRO officials while coming to know of the incident swung into action and rescued the driver after hours of hectic efforts,” Police said. “The driver had some injuries and has been shifted to a nearby Army hospital where his condition is stated to be stable.”

Meanwhile, the district administration has issued a weather advisory which states that people from the higher reaches should abstain from venturing outside unnecessarily to avoid any untoward incident.