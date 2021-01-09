Tippers pressed into service to clear snow in Shopian

The administration in Shopian pressed tippers into service to clear the roads of snow Saturday.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, an official said that the administration was now left with the only option of lifting the snow in trucks from streets and lanes where the snow falling from steep roofs had got accumulated in the form of mounds of snow on the already snow-filled streets.

The snow falling from the steep roofs without snow guards is not only creating hurdles in the snow clearing operations but also putting the lives of pedestrians at risk.

“Walk on such streets is dangerous, particularly for children and elderly,” said Javed Ahmad, a local.

In 2019, Municipal Council Shopian (MCS) issued an order asking people, whose shops and houses were located on the either side of the streets or close to walkways, to put snow stoppers atop their roofs but the order was never implemented.

“We couldn’t implement the order due to COVID19 lockdown,” an MCS official said. “Of the total 237 lanes, so far, narrow pathways have been made around 120 lanes.”