Top Al-Badr commander among four militants killed in Shopian encounter

Top commander of Al-Badr was among four militants who were killed on Friday in an encounter in Kiloora area of South Kashmir’s Shopian.

Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said that four militants of Al-Badr were killed today.

IGP further said that among the slain militants, district commander Shakoor Parray and Suhail Bhat had abducted and killed Khonmoh Panch.

Meanwhile, one militant was caught alive during the exchange of fire.

Earlier, a joint team of Police, Army’s 44RR and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Kiloora.

As the joint team encircled the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them. The fire was retaliated by the joint team, triggering off an encounter.