Top KU officers join NSS plantation drive

Top academics and officers of University of Kashmir Monday planted tree saplings during a plantation drive in the campus.

The day-long event was organised by the varsity’s National Service Scheme (NSS) in collaboration with the University Landscape Division (ULD), the varsity said in a statement.

Dean of Academic Affairs Prof Shabir A Bhat, Dean Colleges Prof MohiuddinSangmi and Registrar DrNisar Ahmad Mir led the plantation drive at the ULD Nursery at NaseemBagh.

This is the fifth such plantation drive organised by the University of Kashmir in the main and satellite campuses in the past two months in line with its commitment to make all its campuses green with plantation of more trees.

NSS Coordinator DrMussavir Ahmad said today’s plantation drive is part of a series of such drives to be organised by the NSS in April and May.

“Apart from university students and NSS volunteers, we are involving college and school students in the plantation drives to raise awareness on pressing environmental concerns including deforestation, soil erosion and shirking of water bodies,” he said.

Several other top functionaries of the University also planted tree saplings on the occasion. These included Prof Zahoor A Kaloo, Director ULD; DrAejaz Mohammad Sheikh, Provost (Boys); DrTabassumFirdous, Coordinator Centre for Women’s Studies and Research (CWSR); Prof Aadil Amin Kak, Dean School of Arts Languages and Literature and Mr Tariq Abdullah, Producer EMMRC.

NSS programme officers DrWakar Amin, DrHinnaBasharat, DrYasir and DrShazia also planted tree saplings on the occasion. DrAkhtarHussain Malik, and several NSS officials, also planted tree saplings on the occasion.