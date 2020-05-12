Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 13, 2020, 4:10 AM

Top Police, CRPF officials review security in north Kashmir

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Vijay Kumar and Inspector General of Police, CRPF (operation) Rajesh Kumar on Tuesday jointly reviewed security situation in northern Kashmir.

The joint review, officials said was held at Baramula and the meeting was attended by senior officers of police and CRPF.

An official said the review was part of the synergy between police, CRPF and other security forces.

During the meeting, the official said, the officers were asked to intensify anti-militancy operations in north Kashmir.

“They were also directed to avoid collateral damage and help people amid the COVID19 crisis,” said the official.

He said the joint review meetings will be held from time to time so that synergy between the forces was strengthened further.

