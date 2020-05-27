Tosamaidan blast: Ample proof live shells lying scattered: Bhat

Chairman Jammu & Kashmir RTI Movement, Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhat on Wednesday urged upon the government to destroy all unexploded artillery shells in Tosamaidan meadow saying the live shells were posing threat to local population and tourists.

In a statement Bhat said the blast in Tosamaidan on Tuesday was an ample proof that live shells are still lying scattered in the meadow which is unsafe for people visiting the area.

“In 2015 the Government claimed the meadow was cleared of all the live shells but apart from the recent incident in which a class 9 student from Beerwah area was seriously injured in the blast in Tosamaidan, a man died of a similar blast and three other persons were injured in August 2018,” said Bhat.

He said they filed a petition in National Green Tribunal (NGT) and appealed for sanitizing the area, but the government has not taken any concrete steps.