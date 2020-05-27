Tosamaidan blast: NC seeks sanitisation of meadow

National Conference on Wednesday expressed concern over Tosa Maidan accidental blast which resulted in injuries to three persons.

Expressing sympathies with the injured and their kin, the party spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar asked Budgam administration to provide adequate treatment to the injured.

“I also impress upon the administration to sanitize the area of left over shells and mines. The matter is of great concern to locals who bear the brunt of it. The dream of exploiting the tourism potential of the meadow cannot be achieved unless the area is not fully sanitized of all left over shells and mines,” said Imran.

He urged the divisional and district administration to provide monetary relief to the injured.

“It has been many years since the area was thrown open to public but it seems nothing much has been done with regard to sanitization of the meadow, including removal of land mines and unexploded shells,” Imran said, adding, “It was expected that the government will on priority basis sanitize the entire meadow after it was evacuated by forces. But the incident that took place the other day injuring three persons reveals that the sanitization exercise has not been carried out adequately.”

He said regrettably the condition of one of the injured is critical. “Despite civil society groups calling for foolproof steps for de-mining the area, the authorities have failed to take necessary steps in that direction. The area has become a death trap resulting in loss of lives,” he said.