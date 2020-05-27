Tosamaidan blast | TBF seeks probe

Tosamaidan Bachav Front (TBF) on Wednesday demanded a probe into the blast in Tosamaidan in which three boys were injured, one of them critically.

“This is for the second time that the blast has taken place in the meadow after the government declared the meadow has been sanitised. The first blast happened on 13 August 2018, though the involved area was declared as safe,” said Molvi Maqbool, spokesperson TBF.

TBF Chief Organiser Sheikh Ghulam Mohidin urged for investigation into the recent blast and the one that happened in 2018.

“Many people with vested interests could have hired miscreants to spoil the Tosamaidan image as the meadow has a potential of world class tourism destination. It is not only troubling for livelihood of poor living on the foothill villages of Tosamaidan but also a crime against the whole community. It is a matter of grave concern for us how people reached their amid strict COVID lockdown” said Chief patron, TBF Dr Shaikh Ghulam Rasool.