Total censorship: Monga

J&K Congress senior Vice President, GN Monga on Thursday demanded immediate rollback of new media policy announced by J&K administration.

“It is an assault on freedom speech and it must be rolled back as soon as possible,” Monga said in a statement. “This new policy is total censorship (of media) and it is not acceptable.”

He said that reporting facts and making people accountable was vital part of democracy. “Media is fourth estate and acts as a watchdog,” he said.

The senior Congress leader said such gags will definitely impact the reporting. “They are trying to suppress the truth,” Monga said, adding the policy was meant not to allow the reality to come out from Kashmir.

Monga said since abrogation of J&K’s special status, the media in Kashmir has been facing lots of challenges.