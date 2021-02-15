Tourism Department gearing up for series of festivals, roadshows

Secretary, Tourism, Culture, Youth Services & Sports, Sarmad Hafeez Monday convened an interactive meeting with the representatives of travel and hospitality sector here to chalk out the strategy for upcoming publicity campaigns and roadshows to be held across the country.

While expressing satisfaction over the tourists’ flow to the Valley, the Secretary Tourism said the sustained efforts of the Department and stakeholders have borne fruit and, as a result, prime destinations like Gulmarg and Srinagar are abuzz with tourists.

He hoped this trend of tourist arrivals would continue and hopefully the tourism sector in J&K will revive to its normal levels sooner than later.

Elaborating on the upcoming programmes to attract both budget and high-end tourists, SarmadHafeez said the department is planning a series of roadshows across the country besides organizing several festivals here in the spring and summer seasons.

He said the blossoming of the colorful flowers in Tulip and Mughal Gardens attracts huge numbers of travelers in the spring season and called upon all concerned Departments to coordinate in the better management of the coming festivals.