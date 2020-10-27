Tourism deptt holds meeting with stakeholders

Director Tourism Kashmir, Nisar Ahmad Wani, Tuesday convened a meeting of the representatives of various Government departments and Travel Agents Association of Kashmir (TAAK) to ensure better experiences of the travellers here.

President TAAK, Farooq A Kuthoo, along with five member including past presidents of the association and the representatives from Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Cable Car Corporation, Department of Floriculture, Lakes and Waterway Development Authority, Chief Executive Officers of various Tourism Development Authorities, were present in the meeting. The deputy directors and other senior officers of the tourism department were also present in the meeting.

TAAK also sought Proper Sanitation and Solid Waste Management from Srinagar Municipal Corporation and installation of proper garbage bins at tourist places.

TAAK took strong exception to construction of toilets at Nishat Bagh. It suggested encouraging local stakeholders for introducing water-based recreational sports activities at foreshore from Nishat to Habak.

It brought to the notice of LAWDA the illegal construction on the right side of the foreshore road. It also urged LAWDA to maintain its STPs one at Foreshore (Habak) and at Kashmir University Corner crossing opposite the park. TAAK members also sought maintenance, cleanliness, and repair works of the Mughal gardens.

TAAK emphasised on organising competitive Golf Championships and making their advertisements so that golfers can make plans to visit Kashmir. Former President Rauf A Tramboo, Peerzada Faiyaz, Ashfaq Siddiq Dug, Vice President Habibullah Pandow and Secretary General Showket Khankashi also participated in the meet who also raised many suggestions for the smooth function of the travel trade.