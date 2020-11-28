Tourism deptt organises 2-day calligraphy exhibition

The 2-day Calligraphy exhibition being jointly organised by Department of Tourism Kashmir and J&K Tourism Development Corporation began at Kong Posh Houseboat Restaurant, Rajbagh.

Over 50 participants from different parts of the Valley registered for the event. Director Tourism Kashmir NisarAWani, Joint Director TabassumKamli besides other officers visited the stalls and interacted with the artists on the inaugural day.

The students from different schools, artists from various cultural groups and other artists had put on display their calligraphic works in Arabic, Persian and Kashmiri language.

Some of the students had created beautiful calligraphic works on canvas painting. Director Tourism Kashmir expressed happiness over participation of the budding artists especially from far off places in the exhibition. He said the workshop and exhibition is aimed to provide a platform for the artists who can showcase their art works and also promote rich calligraphy designs.

He assured the participants that such workshops and exhibitions will be used regularly to promote their art and talent. The participants at the end of the workshop will be given certificates.