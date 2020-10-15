Kashmir, Today's Paper
Tourism Directorate bids adieu to Ex-DG

Ashraf had a phenomenal contribution into growth of J&K’s tourism sector: Director
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 15, 2020, 10:53 PM
File Image of DG tourism, J&K Late M Ashraf
File Image of DG tourism, J&K Late M Ashraf

In memory of former DG, Tourism, Muhammad Ashraf, who passed away yesterday, a condolence meeting was organized today in the Directorate of Tourism, Kashmir, under the chairmanship of Director Tourism, Kashmir, Nisar Ahmad Wani.

The employees and officers of Tourism Department recalled the contribution of late Muhammad Ashraf in the development of tourism sector and Department.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Tourism Kashmir, Nisar Ahmad Wani said with his vast experience in tourism, trekking and adventure sports, Mohammad Ashraf made a phenomenal contribution to J&K’s tourism which would be remembered by one and all.

