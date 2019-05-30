Kashmir
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 30, 2019, 11:06 PM

'Tourism industry major job creator in private sector'

Advisor Sharma meets several delegations; says govt has initiated various schemes to give fillip to this trade
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 30, 2019, 11:06 PM

Governor’s Advisor KK Sharma today said that the government has already initiated several schemes for ensuring that the activities related to tourism trade and hotel business in the state are effectively catalyzed as the “industry is one of the major job creators in the private sector”.

The Advisor expressed these views during his interaction with a delegation of Kashmir Hoteliers Club and PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industries led by its President Mushtaq Chaya.

He said that the government is keen to ensure that the tourism industry and the trades related with the sector are given a boost so that the economy of the State receives much-needed impetus and also the youth are provided with employment opportunities, an official handout said.

The deputation apprised Advisor about various issues of the Hotel owners in Kashmir and requested a suitable package to bring them out of difficult financial situation, charging electricity tariff at par with that of the Industrial sector and concessions in GST.

The deputation also asked the Advisor to direct the Finance department to revisit the provisions of SRO-519-521 for including the left out industrial activities especially that of hotel and restaurant services, which are qualified under DIPP notification of October 5, 2017.

The other issues raised by the delegation members included financial support and interest waiver on bank loans of Kashmir hoteliers owners, relaxation in repair and maintenance of hotels and also sought financial assistance to the hoteliers for upkeep and maintenance of hotels.

The Advisor while interacting with the deputation assured them that the issues projected by them would be taken up with the concerned to seek their immediate redressal so that the problems being faced by the hotel industry are redressed and tourist related activities receive a requisite fillip.

