Tourism sector important for economic dev of Kashmir: DC Baramulla

District Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Dr G N Itoo on Wednesday said that tourism sector constitutes an important component in the economic development of Valley.

He said this while reviewing pace and progress of various developmental projects undertaken in the tourism sector.

Director Tourism Kashmir Nisar Ahmad Wani and other concerned functionaries were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, DC said that various measures have been taken to promote tourism in the district adding that the sector constitutes an important component in economic development.

He stressed upon the concerned agencies to speed up the pace of work on the developmental projects taken in the tourism sector so that these works are completed within the stipulated time frame.

Later they also inspected several parks of the district including Echo Park located on the bank of river Jhelum at Khadniyar Baramulla where the DC got the first hand appraisal of various ongoing works.

He also discussed various modalities with the concerned agencies for the establishment of Children Park, for which the land has been identified in the vicinity of the said park.

The DC took an appraisal of the development of cycle track as a move to promote adventure tourism.

Moreover, he exhorted them to abide by the guidelines and SOPs issued in connection with the COVID-19 outbreak for mitigating the risk of infection.