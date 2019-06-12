Tourist resort of Sonamarg receives fresh snowfall, Srinagar-Leh highway closed

The tourist resort of Sonamarg and its adjoining areas received fresh snowfall on Wednesday, even as heavy rains lashed the rest of Jammu and Kashmir.

An official said that Sonamarg, Naranag and its adjoining areas in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district witnessed fresh snowfall today morning.

They said Baltal and Zojila Pass also witnessed mild snowfall.

Superintendent of Police, Traffic (Rural), Muzafar Ahmed Shah told Greater Kashmir that the traffic on Srinagar-Leh highway has been stopped from both sides.

Meanwhile, the residents of Tangchahter Kangan said that a bridge on nallah Sindh was washed away by flash floods during the night.