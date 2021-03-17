Touted change not tailored to J&K's problems: Sagar

National Conference (NC) General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar Wednesday said that only National Conference (NC) can stop Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh from heralding into chaos, saying that the party was committed to its founding principles underlying protecting J&K’s cultural and political interests.

A statement of NC issued here said that addressing the party’s block and halqa functionaries from Khanyar constituency segment at the NC’s NawaiSubha headquarters, NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar said that there was discrimination against the people of Jammu and Kashmir and that the locals were not being actively involved in the decision-making processes at highest levels of government.

“At present there is an impression among the masses that local government, law making and other democratic and political powers enjoyed in other parts of the country are only the matter for the airdropped oligarchy of officials alone,” he said. “Government of India has failed to tailor the new-touted change post unilateral abrogation to the local geography, history, culture, political aspirations and different socio-economic characteristics of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.”

The NC statement said that on the occasion, Youth National Conference (YNC) Provincial President Salman Ali Sagar said that the absence of any impetus to the infrastructural-projects, ineptitude to cope up with the aftermaths of the rampaging two successive lockdowns post 5th August 2019 had badly exposed the failures of the coterie having their hands at the helms of power in J&K.