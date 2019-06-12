Kashmir
GK Editor
UPDATED: June 12, 2019, 12:32 PM

Traders observe shutdown in Uri to demand probe into 'cylinder blast' deaths

GK Editor
UPDATED: June 12, 2019, 12:32 PM

Demanding probe into Lagama LPG gas cylinder blast which left five members of a family dead, the traders of Uri town in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district are observing shutdown on Wednesday.

The traders have urged the authorities to hold an inquiry into what they termed as a mysterious blast.

The shutdown call was issued by the Traders Federation Uri. “The authorities should probe the blast as it was very huge and consumed five lives,” said Haji Asadullah, President Traders federation Uri.

Five members of a family, including a woman, her three daughters and a son, had died after a cooking gas cylinder exploded in their house in Lagama on May 27.

Demanding probe into the incident, Shabir Ahmad, an uncle of the deceased children, said leakage had taken place but the cylinder didn’t explode. “If gas cylinder did not explode then what kind of blast took place inside the house?” he asked.

He said that the sound of the blast was heard three kilometres away. “Leakage took place in a 5-kg gas cylinder, but it didn’t explode. An explosion-like sound was heard not only in Lagama but also in Uri town which is three kilometres away from the place of incidence,” said Ahmad.

He asked the investigative agencies to probe the nature of the blast. “Let them (investigative agencies) probe the blast which we believe is mysterious,” he said.

