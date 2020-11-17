Traders stage protest over spate of burglaries in Sopore

Scores of shopkeepers in Sopore town of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Tuesday staged a protest to express their anguish against a spate of burglary incidents.

Chanting slogans against the authorities for their ‘callous approach’ in acting against the accused, the shopkeepers assembled at Shah Faisal Market. Later, they blocked the Sopore-Nowpora road for hours affecting the traffic movement there.

As per reports several shops were looted in Sopore town in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. “They have looted our grocery items, clothes, and ready-made garment shops and also decamped with cash and valuables worth lakhs,” said a shopkeeper.

Burglars looted the shops of Khursheed Ahmad Bhat, Azad Ahmad Mir, Fayaz Ahmad Zaki, Naseer Ahmad Zaki, Bashir Ahmad Sofi, Manzoor Ahmad Ganaie, and Ghulam Muhammad Sofi at Shah Faisal Market Sopore and decamped with cash and other valuables worth lakhs. The locks and shutters of many other shops were also broken-down by burglars.

Sopore Economic Alliance (SEA) President Haji Muhammad Ashraf Ganaie urged the administration and police to investigate these incidents and book the culprits under law.

A police official said some cash and other grocery items have been looted from a few shops. “The burglars ran away from the spot after they saw our night patrolling party yesterday,” the official said adding, “we have taken the cognizance of the incident and further investigation has been taken up.”