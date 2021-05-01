Tradition of Kashmir has always been sacrifices of working class: Tarigami

To mark International Labour Day, amid prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, workers of Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) unfurled red flags atop their houses across Jammu Kashmir as a mark of respect for the workers, who have lost their life during working across the world.

In his message CITU J&K President Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami saluted the working class and all sections of toiling people across the world who, suffering huge personal losses due to COVID-19 and risking their own lives, have been striving to bring the economy back on wheels and safeguard the lives of others.

“We pay rich tributes to Chicago martyrs, who fought for the rights of working class. The working class all over the world can never forget the revolutionary sacrifices and achievements of the heroic struggle of 1886 in Chicago. This heroic struggle for an 8-hour day will be recalled,” he said. “The tradition of Kashmir has always been the sacrifices of the working class and we are hopeful that it will continue. The Zaldagar martyrs of 1865 laid the foundation of a struggle against the exploitation and atrocities on the artisans, a prominent section of the working class. The Shawlbaff protest launched at Zaldagar against the ruling class has given vent to numerous movements of the working class which are awaiting successful culmination.”

Tarigami said that on this May Day the CITU extends fraternal solidarity to the workers and working people all over the world, who are bravely fighting the COVID-19 pandemic on the one hand and the attacks of the ruling classes and their agents in governance on their livelihood, rights and working conditions, on the other.