Traffic cop killed in hit-and-run accident in south Kashmir's Qazigund

Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 18, 2021, 10:20 AM

Representational Image
An Assistant Sub Inspector of Traffic police was killed on Thursday after being hit by an unknown truck at Bonigam crossing in Qazigund area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

Quoting a senior police official, news agency GNS reported that ASI Mohammad Shafi Bhat son of Mohammad Ramzan Bhat, resident of Shangus, Anantnag was hit by the unknown truck around 3 am at Bonigam crossing Qazigund, resulting in his on spot death.

The officer further said that the truck driver fled from the scene, even as during searches a suspected truck was spotted at Chimulla Qazigund and further investigation has been started into the case.

Traffic movement which was halted temporarily was restored later, the officer said.

