Traffic department has failed to implement traffic plan: KEA chairman Yasin Khan

The Kashmir Economic Alliance chairman Haji Muhammad Yasin Khan on Wednesday said that the Traffic Police department has failed to implement a “dignified” traffic plan in Srinagar city.

“The traffic police department not only failed to implement a dignified traffic plan but that the traffic cops could be seen busy imposing challans on congested roads only to add to the congestion,” Khan in a press statement said.

He said that given the massive gridlocks most of the markets in Srinagar and towns in other districts remain mostly deserted with regard to the footfall as shoppers find it impossible to reach such marketplaces.

“The central business district of Lal Chowk remains the worst hit as the prospective shoppers are avoiding coming to the city center,” Khan said.

Khan, who also heads the Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation, said that the prospective shopping ahead of the Eid was the time when the traders could do some business to eke out a living but that the traffic chaos has badly affected such activities especially in the summer capital of Srinagar.

“No proper arrangement of parking has been put in place nor traffic regulation is up to the mark and that result is that the hope of business community to do business is badly hit,” KEA media head Farhan Kitab said.

KEA has sought personal intervention of governor and also appealed to Divisional Commissioner Kashmir to take stakeholders especially traders into confidence to get rid of the menace on the roads so that people get respite.