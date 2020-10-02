'Traffic from Srinagar to Jammu likely today'

In its advisory, the Traffic Police said: “road maintenance work at Dungi Pulli, Trishul Morh, Panthyal, Magerkot is in progress, Tomorrow (October 3) subject to fair weather and clearance of road, down traffic (Srinagar towards Jammu) will be released sometime in the afternoon* on Jammu-Srinagar NHW,”

“People are advised to undertake journey on NHW-44 only after confirming status of the road from Traffic control units as under Jammu (0191-2459048, 9419147732), Srinagar (0194-2450022, 2485396, 18001807091), Ramban (9419993745), Udhampur (8491928625),” it said.